BTS Tickets Popping Up on Reseller Sites as Fans Clamor for Seats to See Group in LA

BTS have been confirmed for the 2021 KIIS FM Jingle Ball, with the group hitting the stage on December 3rd from the L.A. Forum in Inglewood. The global superstars are expected to open the show, performing their hit songs, “Dynamite” and “Butter.”

BTS joins a star-studded lineup that also includes Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, and Dixie D’Amelio.

While tickets to see BTS at Jingle Ball are essentially sold out at Ticketmaster (there are still a few packages or solo seats left on Ticketmaster.com), we’ve spotted BTS tickets available online on VividSeats.com. As of this writing, pricing for BTS tickets started at $138.

Buy: BTS Jingle Ball 2021 Tickets at $138+

Once known as a resale site for tickets, Vivid Seats now brands itself as an “independent ticket marketplace,” and has quickly become a way to score sold-out or hard-to-find tickets to festivals and concerts, including BTS tickets for Jingle Ball 2021.

The BTS Jingle Ball show will follow the group’s mini fall tour, which takes the members to LA for four nights of shows at the new SoFi Stadium. Dubbed “BTS Permission to Dance On Stage — LA,” the group performs on November 27th and 28th, and December 1st and 2nd. The concerts mark the first time the group will have performed live for an in-person audience since 2019.

It hasn’t been easy getting tickets to “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage” though. Fans weren’t impressed by the rollout for tickets earlier this month, accusing Ticketmaster of long wait times, slow loading and faulty access codes that didn’t work.

Most of the tickets were snapped up even before the general on-sale began, with ticket owners to the (Covid-cancelled) “Map of the Soul” tour getting first dibs, followed by official Army fan club members, and those who registered (and were approved) for the General Verified Fan Presale on Ticketmaster.com. In fact, no tickets were actually available by the time the public on-sale rolled around.

Due to overwhelming past purchaser & Verified Fan presale demand for BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA, all shows are sold out & tickets are not available for the public onsale. — Ticketmaster Fan Support (@TMFanSupport) October 9, 2021

If you’re looking for BTS tour tickets online, we spotted tickets still available on sites like StubHub and VividSeats.com. Both sites offer legit, official tickets to see BTS at SoFi Stadium, and you’re able to select your seats just like you would on Ticketmaster.

As of this writing, pricing for BTS tickets on StubHub started at $280, while we spotted BTS tickets starting at $200 on Vivid Seats. You can also buy BTS tickets on Seatgeek.com.

Buy: BTS Tickets at $200+

Unlike going through a scalper or using sites like Craiglist or Facebook Marketplace, both StubHub and Vivid Seats guarantee that you’re getting real tickets for concerts and shows. And everything is delivered virtually so you don’t have to deal with awkward meet-ups or schedule pickups or drop-offs.

Vivid Seats has also launched its Rewards Program, where fans earn a stamp for every ticket they purchase. Once they’ve collected ten stamps, they will receive a credit worth the average value of the ten stamps, that you can then use towards other events.

Vivid Seats says its 100% Buyer’s Guarantee promises that tickets will be delivered in time for your experience or you get your money back. If an event is canceled and not reschedule, you’ll also get your money back in full. See more details and find BTS tickets here.