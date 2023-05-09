Austin City Limits 2023: Where to Find Tickets to This Year’s Music Festival

Live music fans hoping to see everyone from the Foo Fighters and Kendrick Lamar to Shania Twain and The 1975 will head south for the Austin City Limits music festival this fall. With tickets now on sale, the annual ACL fest will run once again over two weekends at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, from October 6-8 and the 13-15.

If you want to score tickets to see your favorite artists and bands perform in Austin, general admission and VIP passes for ACL officially went on sale May 9 on the fest’s official website. Fans can choose among four different ticket options, with three-day general admission passes going for about $335 and up, and a three-day VIP Weekend One ticket starting around $1,755. Passes are on sale through the ACL Festival website and through ticket retailers, including Ticketmaster.

Buy ACL Tickets at Ticketmaster

Fans who miss out on scooping up ACL tickets before they sell out can look for available passes on resale sites, including Vivid Seats. To get a discount on your ACL passes this year, Rolling Stone readers can save $20 on $200+ orders at checkout with the promo code RS2023.

As with last year’s ACL festival, fans will get the chance to watch some of the 2023 lineup at home thanks to the Austin City Limits livestream on Hulu. To stream the performances, you’ll need a Hulu subscription. Subscriptions to Hulu cost $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year.

At the time of this writing, Hulu hasn’t announced the official schedule for the livestream yet, though it’s likely some of the weekend’s headliners’ sets will appear on the broadcast.

Among this year’s ACL festival headliners, which include Foo Fighters, Lamar, The 1975 (Weekend Two), and Twain (Weekend One), Hozier, and Mumford and Sons will also take the main stages this fall. The Lumineers, Odesza, and Alanis Morissette have also been announced as headlining acts, with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Portugal. The Man, Little Simz, Suki Waterhouse, Niall Horan, Lil Yachty, and more filling the bill. You can look at the full ACL lineup on the festival’s website to check which weekend you want to attend before buying tickets.