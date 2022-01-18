When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

Paramore might not be interested in rehashing the past for their upcoming album, but when the three-piece group gets back on stage, it’ll be part of the most mid-2000s meets early-2010s lineups since Warped Tour wrapped in 2019.

The band is slated to headline the emo and rock event When We Were Young Festival on Oct. 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. General sales for When We Were Young Festival begin on Jan. 21 via the official festival website.

Paramore share the headlining bill with My Chemical Romance and are joined front and center on the Hot Topic-core lineup poster by Bring Me the Horizon, A Day to Remember, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, and Jimmy Eat World.

Scattered throughout the rest of the lineup are some of the genre’s long-dormant, once-hit-making acts, including Pierce The Veil, All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, the Ready Set, 3OH!3, and We the Kings.

Veteran bands are also joined by a number of acts currently setting the pace for the future of pop-punk, including Fueled By Ramen signees Meet Me @ the Altar and TikTokers turned punk-rockers Jxdn, Lil Huddy, and Nessa Barrett.

Earlier this month, Hayley Williams told Rolling Stone that Paramore’s forthcoming album — their first since 2017’s After Laughter — isn’t a “comeback ‘emo’ record,” but it will have a particular emphasis on guitars. By the time they step on stage in Vegas, their ever-evolving sound will set them apart once more.