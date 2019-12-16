Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ Music Video Gets 4K Restoration

Wham!’s “Last Christmas” has gotten a holiday makeover. A 4k restoration of the music video for the iconic Eighties Christmas song is now available on YouTube, provided by the original director Andy Morahan.

The clip for “Last Christmas” was originally filmed in 1984 at a Swiss resort called Saas-Fee, and features Wham! members George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley alongside backing singers Pepsi and Shirlie, model Kathy Hill, Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and many of their friends.

The Wham! YouTube page has also shared a 35th anniversary “behind the video” feature, which you can watch below.

This year saw the release of Last Christmas, a romantic comedy starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding that was inspired by the Wham! classic. The soundtrack for the film features songs by Wham! and George Michael, including the never-before-released Michael song, “This Is How (We Want You to Get High).” To celebrate the film’s release, Clarke helped lead a live sing-a-long of “Last Christmas” in London’s Covent Garden earlier this month.