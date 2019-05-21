Weyes Blood Extends ‘Titanic Rising’ World Tour

Weyes Blood extended her upcoming international tour with an additional run of North American and European dates. The experimental pop artist’s “Something to Believe” trek — which includes a leg of U.S. shows opening for Kacey Musgraves in September — kicks off August 7th in San Diego, California and wraps November 17th in Oslo, Norway.

Fan pre-sales for the jaunt run from Wednesday, May 22nd through Thursday, May 23rd at 10 a.m. local time, using the password “Movies.” General public tickets go on sale Friday, May 24th at 10 a.m. local time. Additional details are available at her official website.

The spring/summer tour, dubbed “True Love Is Making a Comeback,” commences Tuesday, May 21st in St. Paul, Minnesota and wraps June 13th in Los Angeles, California. Her live schedule also includes festival dates at Denmark’s Roskilde, San Francisco’s Outside Lands and Austin City Limits.

The tour promotes Weyes Blood’s recently issued fourth LP, Titanic Rising, which includes the single “Everyday” — a Rolling Stone “Song You Need to Know.”

Weyes Blood “Something to Believe” Tour Dates

August 7 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

August 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

August 10 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brewing Company

August 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

August 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

August 17 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

September 5 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street

September 6 – New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom

September 7 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

September 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

September 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (supporting Kacey Musgraves)

September 12 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavillion (supporting Kacey Musgraves)

September 13 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavillion (supporting Kacey Musgraves)

September 14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre (supporting Kacey Musgraves)

September 16 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (supporting Kacey Musgraves)

September 17 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (supporting Kacey Musgraves)

September 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (supporting Kacey Musgraves)

September 20 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium (supporting Kacey Musgraves)

September 21 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

September 23 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

September 24 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

September 25 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

September 28 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

September 30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

October 1 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

October 2 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

October 4 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 5 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 6 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 26 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

October 28 – Glasgow, UK @ The Art School

October 29 – Manchester, UK @ Club Academy

October 30 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

November 3 – Bordeaux, FR @ IBOAT

November 5 – Braga, PT @ gnration

November 6 – Lisbon, PT – ZDB @ B.Leza

November 7 – Madrid, ES – Sala 0 -@ Palacio de Prensa

November 10 – Vevey, CH @ Rocking Chair

November 11 – Zürich, CH @ Bogen F

November 13 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

November 14 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset Studie 2

November 15 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

November 16 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

November 17 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret