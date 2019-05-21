Weyes Blood Extends ‘Titanic Rising’ World Tour

Weyes Blood extended her upcoming international tour with an additional run of North American and European dates. The experimental pop artist’s “Something to Believe” trek — which includes a leg of U.S. shows opening for Kacey Musgraves in September — kicks off August 7th in San Diego, California and wraps November 17th in Oslo, Norway.
Fan pre-sales for the jaunt run from Wednesday, May 22nd through Thursday, May 23rd at 10 a.m. local time, using the password “Movies.” General public tickets go on sale Friday, May 24th at 10 a.m. local time. Additional details are available at her official website.
The spring/summer tour, dubbed “True Love Is Making a Comeback,” commences Tuesday, May 21st in St. Paul, Minnesota and wraps June 13th in Los Angeles, California. Her live schedule also includes festival dates at Denmark’s Roskilde, San Francisco’s Outside Lands and Austin City Limits.
The tour promotes Weyes Blood’s recently issued fourth LP, Titanic Rising, which includes the single “Everyday” — a Rolling Stone “Song You Need to Know.”
Weyes Blood “Something to Believe” Tour Dates
August 7 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic
August 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
August 10 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brewing Company
August 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
August 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
August 17 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
September 5 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street
September 6 – New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom
September 7 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
September 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
September 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (supporting Kacey Musgraves)
September 12 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavillion (supporting Kacey Musgraves)
September 13 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavillion (supporting Kacey Musgraves)
September 14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre (supporting Kacey Musgraves)
September 16 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (supporting Kacey Musgraves)
September 17 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (supporting Kacey Musgraves)
September 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (supporting Kacey Musgraves)
September 20 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium (supporting Kacey Musgraves)
September 21 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival at St. Augustine Amphitheatre
September 23 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt
September 24 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry
September 25 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
September 28 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
September 30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
October 1 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
October 2 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
October 4 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
October 5 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
October 6 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
October 26 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
October 28 – Glasgow, UK @ The Art School
October 29 – Manchester, UK @ Club Academy
October 30 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
November 3 – Bordeaux, FR @ IBOAT
November 5 – Braga, PT @ gnration
November 6 – Lisbon, PT – ZDB @ B.Leza
November 7 – Madrid, ES – Sala 0 -@ Palacio de Prensa
November 10 – Vevey, CH @ Rocking Chair
November 11 – Zürich, CH @ Bogen F
November 13 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu
November 14 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset Studie 2
November 15 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
November 16 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen
November 17 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret