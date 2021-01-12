Weyes Blood Drops ‘Titanic Rising’ Outtake Through ‘Roblox’

Weyes Blood has revealed “Titanic Risen,” an outtake from 2019’s Titanic Rising, through the game Roblox.

Natalie Mering has cited the ill-fated maiden voyage of the 1912 White Star Line Ship as one of the album’s themes, and now fans can hear “Titanic Risen” while playing Roblox Titanic. Players find themselves on board a stimulation of the ship, donning life jackets and roaming about the lobby. Crewman Frederick Fleet’s famous words can be heard — “Iceberg, right ahead!” — as lifeboats launch and the ship sinks, eventually splitting in half.

After an ethereal opening that fits perfectly with the rest of the album, Mering’s voice enters on “Titanic Risen.” “Make me feel like I’m going crazy/Make me feel my love is lazy,” she sings over a lush orchestral arrangement. “Not enough to make you take me.”

Mering is currently working on a follow-up to Titanic Rising, most likely to be released next year. “It depends on fate because you can’t just put something out once it’s done,” she told Rolling Stone last month. “You have to wait for the pressing plants and everybody to be able to do it. So probably more like 2022, but I would love to get something up next year.”