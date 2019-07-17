Weyes Blood Gets Mystical With ‘Everyday’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Weyes Blood, a.k.a. Natalie Mering, brought her chic white suit and Seventies Nilsson-style piano chords to Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday with a performance of “Everyday.”

“I see you everyday/But that’s not enough,” Mering professes, before singing her signature line: “True love is making a comeback.” She sways back and forth, her backing band supplying groovy instrumentation until the final moments, when the rhythm escalates as Mering hits the high notes to immense applause.

“’Everyday’ is about Tinder and online dating, and the idea of going through people really fast, like a slasher film or something,” Mering told Rolling Stone last month. “It’s modern love, we need love everyday. So I think that people constantly are settling for something that doesn’t fit their absolute ideal, and, luckily for them, their ideal is so blown out of proportion they can just keep on like that forever. I find a lot of people are stuck in that zone.”

Mering resumes her tour in support of Titanic Rising on August 7th. The “Something to Believe” leg will hit major festivals and theaters across the U.S., including a handful of September dates opening for Kacey Musgraves. The trek will stretch into Europe in the fall, wrapping up in Oslo, Norway on November 17th.