See Weyes Blood Search for ‘Hearts Aglow’ in New Video

In “Hearts Aglow,” the quasi–title track off Weyes Blood’s 2022 album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, Natalie Mering sings, “I’ve been waiting for my life to begin/For someone to light up my heart again.” In the video for the song, shot partially in granulated VHS quality, she finds that someone: everybody attending her In Holy Flux Tour.

Mering travels and croons throughout the six-minute clip, intoning the song's lilting melodies as a lamp-like cardiac organ shines out from her chest. She rides a Ferris wheel, dances in an empty concert venue, and twirls during guitar solos, searching for a heart that glows. But it's only in the video's final shot that we see her reward.

The video’s director — Weyes Blood’s tour photographer, Neelam Khan Vela — shot the footage for the clip on dates around Europe and North America. The tour continues through the end of the year with a mix of headlining dates and gigs variously supporting the Strokes, Beck, and Phoenix. Weyes Blood will play a special headlining show at the Greek in Los Angeles with Perfume Genius on Oct. 4.

“We’re in a fully functional shit show,” Mering said in a statement when announcing the album. “My heart is a glow stick that’s been cracked, lighting up my chest in an explosion of earnestness.” She released several singles from the album, including “Grapevine” and “God Turn Me Into a Flower,” which she performed this past March during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.