‘My Heart Is a Glow Stick That’s Been Cracked’: Weyes Blood to Return With New Album
Days after teasing new music, Weyes Blood has announced that she will return with the new album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, out Nov. 18th via Sup Pop.
The California singer-songwriter — real name Natalie Mering — will finally follow up her excellent 2019 LP Titanic Rising, the first in a trilogy of records that grappled with universal despair and climate change. The second, And in the Darkness, will explore themes of hope. “We’re in a fully functional shit show,” Mering said in a statement. “My heart is a glow stick that’s been cracked, lighting up my chest in an explosion of earnestness.”
Ahead of the release, Mering dropped the dreamy six-minute “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” which opens with her voice floating across the piano. Mering co-produced the record with Jonathan Rado; guest appearances include Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin, and more.
After touring the U.K. and Europe in early 2023, Mering will head to the States for a tour that kicks off in Nashville on Feb. 22. Tickets go on sale Friday.
Weyes Blood North American Tour Dates
Feb. 22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Feb. 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Feb. 24 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Feb. 25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Feb. 27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Feb. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Mar. 03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Mar. 05 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Mar. 07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Mar. 08 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
Mar. 10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
Mar. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Mar. 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
Mar. 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Mar. 15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
Mar. 17 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Mar. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Mar. 19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
Mar. 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Mar. 22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Mar. 23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Mar. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Mar. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Mar. 29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Mar. 31 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Apr. 01 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
Apr. 02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
