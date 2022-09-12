‘My Heart Is a Glow Stick That’s Been Cracked’: Weyes Blood to Return With New Album

Days after teasing new music, Weyes Blood has announced that she will return with the new album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, out Nov. 18th via Sup Pop.

The California singer-songwriter — real name Natalie Mering — will finally follow up her excellent 2019 LP Titanic Rising, the first in a trilogy of records that grappled with universal despair and climate change. The second, And in the Darkness, will explore themes of hope. “We’re in a fully functional shit show,” Mering said in a statement. “My heart is a glow stick that’s been cracked, lighting up my chest in an explosion of earnestness.”

Ahead of the release, Mering dropped the dreamy six-minute “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” which opens with her voice floating across the piano. Mering co-produced the record with Jonathan Rado; guest appearances include Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin, and more.

After touring the U.K. and Europe in early 2023, Mering will head to the States for a tour that kicks off in Nashville on Feb. 22. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Weyes Blood North American Tour Dates

Feb. 22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Feb. 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Feb. 24 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Feb. 25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Feb. 27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Feb. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Mar. 03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Mar. 05 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Mar. 07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Mar. 08 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Mar. 10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Mar. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Mar. 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Mar. 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Mar. 15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

Mar. 17 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Mar. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Mar. 19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

Mar. 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Mar. 22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Mar. 23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Mar. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Mar. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Mar. 29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Mar. 31 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Apr. 01 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

Apr. 02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom