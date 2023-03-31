fbpixel
Late-Night TV

Weyes Blood Sets the Mood With ‘God Turn Me Into a Flower’ on ‘Colbert

Song comes off last year's And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow LP
Weyes Blood on 'The Late Show.'
Weyes Blood on 'The Late Show.' YouTube/The Late Show

Weyes Blood stopped by The Late Show to perform her song “God Turn Me Into a Flower.” Appearing with an expansive live band and several back-up singers, the musician, neé Natalie Mering, gave the emotive track an ethereal vibe complete with beams of sunlight.

“God Turn Me Into a Flower,” originally released last year, comes off Weyes Blood’s fifth LP, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. The album followed Weyes Blood’s celebrated 2019 LP, Titanic Rising; the two records are part of a trilogy that grapples with themes of universal despair and climate change. The singer noted that this LP deals with hope.

“We’re in a fully functional shit show,” Mering said in a statement to announce the album last fall. “My heart is a glow stick that’s been cracked, lighting up my chest in an explosion of earnestness.”

Weyes Blood is currently on tour in the U.S. and will perform at Coachella next month. She is one of the headliners for the 2023 edition of the Pitchfork Music Festival, set for July 21-23 at Chicago’s Union Park. In the fall, Weyes Blood will tour with Beck and Phoenix as a supporting act on their joint headlining “Summer Odyssey” tour.

