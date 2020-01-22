Weyes Blood Maps 2020 Tour

Weyes Blood, a.k.a. Natalie Mering, has announced 2020 North American tour dates in support of her album Titanic Rising.

Titled A Lot Has Changed Tour, the extensive trek kicks off at both weekends of Coachella on April 11th and 18th. She’ll hit major cities — including two nights at Denver’s Bluebird Theater on May 5th and 6th — before heading to Europe. She’ll return to the U.S. on July 31st, at the Headliners Music Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, before wrapping up at The Basement East in Nashville on August 14th.

“It’s about the issues that we all face on a microcosmic level personally, with the paradigm shift of the way that human beings interact and the isolation of technology,” Mering told Rolling Stone of the album. “And the macro experience of climate change and this sense of impending doom for a lot millennials, being raised and initiated into this culture with a bullshit initiation — especially in America, where nobody really was prepared for how much things really have changed.”

Last fall, Mering released an EP of alternate takes from Titanic Rising. Titled Rough Trade Session, the tracks included an “A Lot Has Changed” (an instrumental version of the album opener), “Everyday,” “Wild Time” and “Something to Believe.” She recently performed at an NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Weyes Blood Tour Dates

April 11 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 18 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

May 1 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

May 2 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

May 4 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

May 5 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

May 6 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

May 8 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

May 10 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

May 11 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

May 12 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

May 14 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

July 31 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

August 1 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

August 4 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

August 5 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

August 7 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

August 8 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

August 10 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

August 12 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

August 13 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

August 14 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East