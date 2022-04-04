 Wet Leg Stage A Classic Indie Comedy In 'Ur Mom' Video - Rolling Stone
Wet Leg Haunt a Haughty Rock Dude’s Paranoid Hallucinations in ‘Ur Mom’ Video

The song will appear on the band’s self-titled debut out April 8

In the Napoleon Dynamite-inspired music video for their latest single “Ur Mom,” Wet Leg become the source of paranoid hallucinations for Scotty, the overly-opinionated frontman of Scotty and the Soft Boys.

After inviting Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale to his gig (and insulting her in the process), Scotty takes a tumble in the grocery store where Teasdale and bandmate Hester Chambers work. When he wakes up, he just can’t seem to shake the presence of Teasdale and Chambers as they pop up everywhere from his band practices to the attic he lives in at his mom’s house.

“When I think about what you’ve become, I feel sorry for your mum,” Wet Leg quip at the opening of the song, which will appear on the band’s self-titled debut album out April 8.

Speaking of “Ur Mom” in a statement, Teasdale says: “I was pretty angry at the way things had gone in this particular dynamic. It’s just a diss song I wrote to make myself feel better. It worked.” The song also explores the idea of escaping a small town, something Teasdale and Chambers thought a lot about while growing up on the Isle of Wight.

“We’re packed into this really small island,” Teasdale recently told Rolling Stone. “Lots of barbecues, lots of camping with your friends, lots of teenage drinking.”

“Ur Mum” is just as cunning as its accompanying visual, which toys with perception until Scotty is driven so mad by the deception of his own eyes that he finally awakes on the floor of the grocery store — but not before joining Wet Leg on stage for a long, cathartic scream.

“The ‘Ur Mum’ video was all about bringing the viewer into the Wet Leg world — sprinkling details throughout the visual that not only reference at least four songs off the album but also plenty of inside jokes within the band too,” director Lava La Rue shared in a statement. “Artistically it shows where the aesthetic of American indie films like Napoleon Dynamite fit perfectly in the scape of rural British settings — this concept first came to me when the band took me to [Isle of Wight] for the first time — I saw the connection and it all clicked into place.”

