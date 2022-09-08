Watch Wet Leg Cover Steve Lacy’s Hit Single ‘Bad Habit’

Wet Leg put their spin on Steve Lacy’s single “Bad Habit” during a performance for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series. The British duo Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers also showcased their own “Wet Dream.”

“Bad Habit” comes off Lacy’s sophomore album, Gemini Rights, which came out in July via RCA. “Wet Dream,” meanwhile, appears on Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album, which arrived in April. Earlier this year, Harry Styles appeared on Live Lounge and offered his version of “Wet Dream.”

Breakout duo Wet Leg were shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize for Wet Leg. The group is up against albums from Styles, Jessie Buckley, Little Simz, Sam Fender, and more.

Earlier this year, the band members spoke with Rolling Stone about their sudden rise into the spotlight. “When we started Wet Leg, there was a definite, solid decision that it wasn’t going to be a serious band,” Teasdale said. “The aim of the game was just to have fun. It doesn’t matter if people are judging us. We’re just going to do it, because why the hell not? It took us so long to get to that point.”

“It was scary for sure,” Chambers added. “Being in [our] mid-twenties and getting older, you’re like, ‘Will people laugh at me? Is this allowed?’ But actually, it is, and you just have to do it.”