Wet Leg Deliver Ethereal Remix of Depeche Mode’s ‘Wagging Tongue’

Depeche Mode have tapped a series of artists to remix their recent song “Wagging Tongue,” including British group Wet Leg. On the remix, the Isle of Wight duo, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, create a swirling atmosphere and lend their vocals to the track, which originally appeared on the band’s 15th full-length LP, Memento Mori.

Other artists who have remixed “Wagging Tongue” include Daniel Avery, Kid Moxie, Hawtin Gieser, and Gabe Gurnsey. The band has dubbed the release of the new songs the Wagging Tongue Remixes.

Depeche Mode released Memento Mori in March. The group announced the album in February with the LP’s first single, “Ghosts Again,” which got a music video directed by longtime collaborator Anton Corbijn (who also photographed the Memento Mori cover). The album marked the band’s first since 2017’s Spirit, as well as their first as a duo following the 2022 death of keyboardist Andy “Fletch” Fletcher.

“The direct translation [for ‘memento mori’] is, ‘Remember that you must die,’” singer Dave Gahan told Rolling Stone last October. “A lot of the songs are going into that place of reminding ourselves that our time is fleeting, and you got to make the best of it — in a positive way.”

Martin Gore added that the first time he heard the Latin phrase from a friend, "I just thought, 'What a great album title for the songs that had been written already.'"

Depeche Mode are currently on tour in Europe and will return to North America in late September.

Wet Leg, meanwhile, released their highly-acclaimed self-titled debut last spring. The group brought their music to Coachella earlier this year, where they were assisted onstage by Dave Grohl during their set.