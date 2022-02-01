Wet Leg Show Off ‘the Good, the Bad, the Ugly’ Social Media Comments in New Video

We’re a couple of months away from the highly anticipated debut of Wet Leg, so the Isle of Wight duo have tossed us another video while we wait.

The clip for the post-punk rager “Oh No” features Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers in overwhelmingly large suits made of ropes, which Teasdale noted were very heavy to wear: “We’re thinking of starting it up as a workout class for alternative types.”

The video contains several comments from social media about the band, which have only increased with their popularity. “It’s been a pretty wild ride for us these past few months, we never really thought much past actually making music and playing gigs,” Teasdale said. “It’s quite an odd thing to suddenly open yourself to so much criticism and praise alike. The comments that complete strangers will leave on our videos are so funny and range wildly in sentiment. Although we know it is bad for us to read them and we try to avoid it, sometimes it’s irresistible when you’re on your own; the 3 a.m. doom scroll really gets you.”

“For this video, we have obsessively selected our favorite bits from the comments sections across our socials — the good, the bad, the ugly — and have repurposed them to make something new,” she continued. “It has been quite cathartic, actually.”

The video for “Oh No” follows “Too Late Now,” “Wet Dream,” and “Chaise Longue.” The self-titled debut arrives on April 8 via Domino. It should be no surprise that several of their upcoming North American shows are sold out.