Watch Wet Leg Revisit Punk-Laced Single ‘Chaise Longue’ on ‘Kimmel’

Duo is currently on tour with Florence and the Machine in the U.S.
Wet Leg appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their song “Chaise Longue.” The Isle of Wight duo, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, showcased the punk-tinged track alongside their live band.

“Chaise Longue” was the first single off the group’s self-titled debut, which dropped in April via Domino. The highly-anticipated LP was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize, Britain’s most prestigious music award, earlier this year.

The group has been on the road since the release of their album, performing at festivals like Lollapalooza and Life Is Beautiful. Last month, they stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series, where the pair put their spin on on Steve Lacy’s single “Bad Habit, as well as their own “Wet Dream.” They also reworked their album track “Convincing” and covered Ashnikko’s “Daisy” for a Spotify Singles session.

Wet Leg are currently wrapping a series of dates as the opening act for Florence and the Machine’s U.S. tour before embarking on their own headlining trek of Europe. After a few East Coast shows at the end of 2022, Wet Leg will join Harry Styles’ tour as the opening act for his Australia and Europe dates. 

