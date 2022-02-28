 Watch Wet Leg Bask in the Isle of Wight Sunshine in 'Angelica' Video - Rolling Stone
Wet Leg’s ‘Angelica’ May Sound Upbeat, But It’s ‘Laced With Disenchantment’

Isle of Wight duo have attracted so much buzz they’ve upgraded their venues on upcoming North American tour

Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Wet Leg bask in the Isle of Wight sunshine in the new video for “Angelica.”

Named after an old friend of Rhian Teasdale, “Angelica” opens with a shimmery guitar riff as Teasdale and Hester Chambers embrace and break out into a dance. While the track appears to be upbeat, don’t be fooled — in typical Wet Leg fashion, there’s a firm layer of sarcasm hidden underneath.

“It’s laced with disenchantment,” Teasdale said. “Even though the chorus is ‘good times, all the time.’ That’s just impossible, isn’t it?”

“Angelica” follows “Oh No” — released earlier this month — as well as “Too Late Now,” “Wet Dream,” and “Chaise Longue.” The band is reissuing the latter as a single, on sale here.

Wet Leg arrives on April 8 via Domino. The debut has attracted so much buzz that the duo have upgraded U.S. venues on their upcoming tour. The trek kicks off on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

