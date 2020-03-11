Westerman Announces Debut Album, Shares ‘Think I’ll Stay’

British musician Westerman has announced his debut album, Your Hero Is Not Dead, due out June 5th via Partisan Records. On Wednesday, he shared his latest track from the LP, “Think I’ll Stay,” a meditation on chronic pain.

“I wrote this while I was moving a lot,” Westerman explains. “I was thinking about a chronic pain condition when it started. That pain is a very specific type, but I think there’s an inevitable amount of pain that everyone goes through just being alive. A friend was talking to me about how they’re going to be working until they’re 80 years old, so what’s the difference. In the song, I’m trying to say that it’s worth sticking around. It’s a sort of giddy affirmation of being.”

Your Hero Is Not Dead is Westerman’s follow-up to 2018’s Ark EP, and will feature new songs as well as breakout tracks like “Confirmation,” originally released two years ago. In January, he shared the album’s meditative lead single “Blue Comanche.”

Westerman also announced on Wednesday that he’ll be adding additional dates to his upcoming North American tour this summer, including stops in Philadelphia, D.C., Boston, Chicago and Seattle. The tour will kick off in D.C. on July 20th following shows in Berlin, Paris and London, and will wrap August 5th at Vancouver’s Fox Cabaret.

Westerman, Your Hero Is Not Dead Tracklist

1. Drawbridge

2. The Line

3. Big Nothing Glow

4. Waiting on Design

5. Think I’ll Stay

6. Dream Appropriate

7. Easy Money

8. Blue Comanche

9. Confirmation

10. Paper Dogs

11. Float Over

12. Your Hero Is Not Dead

Westerman 2020 Tour Dates

June 1 – Berlin, DE @ ACUD

June 3 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

June 4 – London, UK @ Hoxton Hall

June 10 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East

July 20 – Washington, DC @ DC9

July 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

July 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

July 23 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

July 25 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

July 28 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

July 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

July 31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

August 3 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

August 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret