Westerman Returns With Autobiographical New Single ‘CSI: Petralona’

British-born, Athens-based art rocker Westerman will return this May with his much-anticipated sophomore LP, An Inbuilt Fault, the follow-up to his 2020 debut Your Hero Is Not Dead.

After previewing his upcoming album this fall with “Idol; Re-Run,” the artist, born Will Westerman, has shared the second single, “CSI: Petralona” from the LP, due out May 5 via Partisan Records.

“I had the riff for the song and left it lying around with a bunch of other bits and pieces,” Westerman said of the track in a statement.

“A friend told me that Tom Waits has this image of having a musical junk drawer of old parts that you haven’t found anything to do with. It came from there. I went to Greece for a month to scope out if I wanted to move here, and a friend encouraged me to write about this strange day I had there. The lyrics were immediate. It’s presented on the album as it was first written. It’s the most autobiographical song on the record.”

Westerman co-produced “CSI: Petralona” alongside Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia. After spending much of the pandemic solo in Italy working on new music, Westerman took those demos to Los Angeles, where he recorded the album with help from Krivchenia and other LA-based musicians.

“A record of a difficult period of time,” Westerman tweeted Wednesday in announcing the LP. “Thank you to everyone who helped – what started as a solitary exercise became an exorcism through communion which I am more grateful for than I can write here.” Trending Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance’ 2023 World Tour Pamela Anderson Reveals How ‘Borat’ Made Kid Rock Lose His Damn Mind ‘Dr. Phil’ Waves Goodbye to Daytime Television After 21 Seasons Rock Hall of Fame: George Michael, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, White Stripes Lead Nominees

This May, the singer will also embark on his first North American tour in four years in support of An Inbuilt Fault, available to preorder now.

An Inbuilt Fault Track List

1. Give

2. Idol; RE-run

3. I, Catullus

4. CSI Petralona

5. Help Didn’t Help At All

6. A Lens Turning

7. Take

8. An Inbuilt Fault

9. Pilot Was A Dancer