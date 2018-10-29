‘Weird Al’ Yankovic To Tour With Orchestra in 2019

“Weird Al” Yankovic is returning to the road in 2019, where the musician will employ a full symphony orchestra for every show. Unlike this year’s Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour – where he played a set consisting almost entirely of his lesser-known original tunes – he’ll be breaking out all the classic parodies this time. “We’re going directly from my most scaled-down, low-key show ever to my most full-blown, over-the-top extravaganza ever,” Yankovic wrote in an Instagram post announcing the tour. “We bringing back the costumes and the props and the big video screen.”

Tour dates won’t be announced until November 12th, but Yankovic did say that the Strings Attached tour will only hit North America. It will feature his longtime bandmates Jon “Bermuda” Schwartz, Steve Jay, Jim West and Rubén Valtierra, but this time they’ll be joined by backup singers Lisa Popeil, Monique Donnelly and Scottie Haskell. The three women have sang on many of Yankovic’s studio albums, but have never actually toured with him.

“No, we’re not cramming an orchestra on our bus – it’ll be a different orchestra in every city,” Yankovic wrote. “Sometimes it will be a ‘branded’ local orchestra (like, say, the Colorado Symphony), and other times we’ll basically just be putting together our own orchestra with local musicians. And yes, we’re back to PLAYING THE HITS…but we’ll also throw in a few deeps cuts too (including a couple songs that we’ve never played before – not even on the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour!)”

Yankovic did a test run of this concept in July 2016 when he played the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

“Weird Al” – “Now That’s What I Call Polka!”

There hasn’t been a new “Weird Al” album since’s 2014’s Mandatory Fun, which became his first LP to top the Billboard 200. It was his final obligation to his record company and he is not currently signed to any label. When he spoke to Rolling Stone last year, he said he didn’t have any concrete plans to record new material. “Inspiration could strike tomorrow and I might have something out next month,” he said. “There’s no plan. It’s just going to be whenever it winds up being.”