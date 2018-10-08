Flashback: ‘Weird Al’ Terrorizes His ‘Jurassic Park’ Animators in 1993

On October 5th, “Weird Al” Yankovic’s eighth album, Alapalooza, turned 25. Though one of his less iconic albums, it nonetheless went gold, spawning the modest hit “Bedrock Anthem” and one of his more ambitious videos. The clip for “Jurassic Park,” a parody of the 1968 Richard Harris epic “MacArthur Park,” was a claymation extravaganza, co-directed by animator Scott Nordlund and future Kung Fu Panda director Mark Osbourne.

In this behind-the-scenes feature from Entertainment Tonight, Yankovic lets viewers see the suburban home in Reseda California where the team worked. The clip is less enjoyable for John Tesh explaining how stop-motion animation works, but of note for the hilarious clips of Yankovic antagonizing the animators in ways that look both fake and — when he drops a board full of model Al heads — a little real.

“Mark and Scott and their dedicated crew worked on it at breakneck speed, sleeping in shifts, and they came out with something that we’re all very proud of,” Yankovic says of in the liner notes to the Permanent Record box set. “It’s played in animation festivals all around the world.”