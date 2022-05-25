 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Songs Are Getting the Graphic Novel Treatment - Rolling Stone
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Is Finally Getting the Graphic Novel He’s Always Dreamed Of

The Illustrated Al will find 20 cartoonists and artists visually interpreting over 20 songs by pop’s premiere parody-maker

Jon Blistein

weird al yankovic graphic novel the illustrated alweird al yankovic graphic novel the illustrated al

"Weird Al" Yankovic in Nov. 2021.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s songs will get the artistic adaptation they’ve always deserved in a new book, The Illustrated Al, set to arrive in late November via Z2 Comics.

The book will feature an array of celebrated artists and cartoonists visually interpreting more than 20 of Yankovic’s classic parody tracks. The book’s cover art was handled by Drew Friedman, while the foreword was penned by stand-up comic Emo Philips. 

“It’s such an incredible honor to see my song lyrics brought to life by some of my all-time favorite cartoonists and illustrators,” Yankovic said in a statement. “I’ve actually been playing the long game — the only reason I spent four decades in the music business is so that one day I could have my very own graphic novel.”

The Illustrated Al is available to pre-order, and a special deluxe edition, and a signed super deluxe edition are also available. The deluxe package comes with a set of “Weird Al”-inspired prints by Jesse Phillips, a vinyl slipmat with art by Friedman, and a pack of trading cards with art by Danny Hellman. The super deluxe pack comes with all of that, plus some “Weird Al” coasters (art by Friedman and Mike and Laura Allred), and the pièce de résistance, a “Weird Al” branded accordion. 

The Illustrated Al is one of several projects on Yankovic’s plate at the moment. Chief among them, he’s in the midst of a massive 133-date North American tour, which will continue all the way through Oct. 29 when he plays Carnegie Hall in New York City. Yankovic also helped write his own upcoming biopic, Weird, which stars Daniel Radcliffe in the main role. The film is set to arrive on the Roku Channel this fall.

In This Article: "Weird Al" Yankovic

Newswire

