‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Announces 133-date ‘Ill-Advised Vanity Tour’ For 2022

“Weird Al” Yankovic is returning to the road next year for an encore run of his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour that he’s calling The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. It will once against focus on his lesser-known album tracks and skip over nearly all of his famous parody songs.

It kicks off April 23rd, 2022 and wraps up October 29th with Yankovic’s first-ever show at New York’s Carnegie Hall. Along the way, he’s playing an incredible 133 shows.

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage,” Yankovic said in a statement, “so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!”

The first incarnation of the Vanity tour took place in 2018. Unlike every Yankovic tour of the past, it was staged without costume changes, video screens, or famous parody songs like “Fat,” “Eat It,” and “Smells Like Nirvana” with the exception of a short medley at the end of the night and a grand finale of “Yoda.”

Instead, he played fan favorites like “Nature Trail to Hell,” “Jackson Park Express,” “Dog Seat Dog,” You Don’t Love Me Anymore,” and “Albuquerque.” Every night featured a different cover song in the encore like “Cinnamon Girl,” “Blister in the Sun,” “Fire and Rain,” and “Girl U Want.”

In 2017, Yankovic told Rolling Stone that he got the idea near the end of one of his regular concert tours. “I think I was in the middle of putting on my ‘Fat’ suit for the thousandth time and getting ready to go back onstage,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘Gosh, next time I go on tour I don’t know if I want to be doing this. I think I need to take a break from all the theatrics. Wouldn’t it be nice to just do a really scaled down, low-key, casual show for the hardcore fans and just go out and be musicians?'”

Just like in 2017, comedian Emo Phillips will serve as an opening act on the tour. “He’s one of my oldest friends, and I also happen to think he’s one of the funniest guys in the world,” Yankovic told Rolling Stone in 2017. “I know that my fans love Emo from his appearance in UHF and also because he’s Emo. He’s an icon.”

Head over to WeirdAl.com for the complete list of dates. Tickets go on-sale Friday December 10th.