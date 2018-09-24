Rolling Stone
Weezer Recruit ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic for Video of Toto Cover ‘Africa’

Parodist pretends to be Rivers Cuomo, delivers accordion solo in “Undone (The Sweater Song)”-replicating visual for band’s surprise hit

Weezer recruit “Weird Al” Yankovic and a band of doppelgängers for the video for their surprise hit cover of Toto’s “Africa.”

Yankovic plays a Rivers Cuomo replica in the video, which sees the faux-Weezer performing their version of the 1982 single against the blue backdrop of a television studio, recreating Weezer’s own “Undone (The Sweater Song)” video. Yankovic even delivers one of his trademark accordion solos during the rendition’s instrumental break.

Weezer previously enlisted Yankovic to perform an accordion solo when he guested on a performance of “Africa” in August at Los Angeles’ Forum; when Weezer played “Africa” on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this summer, Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro joined in for the solo.

“Africa” has become an unexpected hit for Weezer as its their first Number One song ever on Billboard’s Rock Airplay Chart and their first Hot 100-charting single in over 12 years.

A grassroots campaign sparked the “Africa” cover, with Weezer first trolling fans with a cover of Toto’s “Rosanna” before delivering the goods. Amused by the gesture, Toto responded in July with their own cover of Weezer’s “Hash Pipe.” “We figured since we were smoking hash since before they were born, that’s the one we should do,” Toto guitarist Steve Lukather said of the cover. “This is our tribute to Weezer. God bless ’em.”

