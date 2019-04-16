Watch Weezer Cover ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ With Tears for Fears on ‘Kimmel’

Weezer linked up with Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith of Tears for Fears for a performance of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday.

Smith and Rivers Cuomo shared vocal duties on the song, trading verses while Weezer guitarist Brian Bell breezed through the song’s famous twinkling guitar lines alongside Orzabal. The best moments of the performance, however, came when Orzabal joined Cuomo and Smith to croon the famous chorus in perfect three-part harmony.

The performance on Kimmel comes days after Tears for Fears joined Weezer on stage at Coachella to perform “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” The band’s set also featured a special appearance from TLC’s Chili, who helped the band perform “No Scrubs.” Both tracks appear on Weezer’s recent covers record, The Teal Album.

Weezer released The Teal Album in January, while in March they offered up The Black Album, an LP of all-new material produced by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek. Weezer will perform at the second weekend of Coachella this weekend, while they have a handful of other U.S. festival dates scheduled throughout the summer as well.