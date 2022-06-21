 Weezer Release 'SZNZ: Summer' EP, Announce Broadway Residency - Rolling Stone
Weezer Release ‘SZNZ: Summer’ EP, Announce Broadway Residency

Band debuts new single “Records” on Jimmy Kimmel Live on the night of the summer equinox

Tonight marks the summer solstice and, as promised, a new EP as part of Weezer’s year-long SZNZ project.

Following SZNZ: Spring — which featured the band’s hit “A Little Bit of Love” — Rivers Cuomo and company released SZNZ: Summer on the summer equinox. As opposed to the “happy chill” Spring, Summer recalls Weezer’s vintage Nineties sound with songs like “Lawn Chair,” “Thank You and Good Night,” and “What’s The Good Of Being Good.”

Weezer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night to perform the EP’s first single “Records.” Harkening back to the band’s performance on the show several months ago, frontman Rivers Cuomo donned a vaguely medieval getup complete with chainmail accents accentuated with some period-incorrect hiking boots and socks to showcase the rock-tinged track.

SZNZ EPs for the autumn and winter will follow on those seasons’ respective solstices. However, Weezer will perform that latter EP a few months early as part of the band’s just-announced five-night Broadway residency from September 13 to 18 at New York’s Broadway Theater.

The first four shows of the residency will each focus on a season — Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter — with the final show billed as the SZNZ Encore, with each show also padded with a set full of Weezer classics. Tickets for those shows go on sale June 24th.

Speaking about the SZNZ project in 2021, Cuomo said, “Spring is kind of like happy chill, and then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall, and then sad acoustic, Elliott Smith-style for winter.”

Weezer’s Broadway Theater residency

Sept 13 – New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Spring
Sept 14 – New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Summer
Sept 16 – New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Autumn
Sept 17 – New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Winter
Sept 18 – New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – SZNZ Encore

In This Article: album announcement, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late-Night TV, Weezer

