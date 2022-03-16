Weezer to Release ‘SZNZ: Spring,’ the First of Four Seasonal EPs, on Spring Equinox

Over six months after Weezer first revealed plans for their ambitious “Seasons” project, the first installment of that song cycle will arrive this Sunday.

Now dubbed SZNZ, the year-long endeavor finds Rivers Cuomo and company releasing four new EPs over the next four seasons. SZNZ: Spring arrives first on March 20, a day that marks the spring equinox; ahead of the EP’s arrival, Weezer shared the single “A Little Bit of Love.”

Speaking about the SZNZ project in 2021, Cuomo said “Spring is kind of like happy chill, and then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall, and then sad acoustic, Elliott Smith-style for winter.” Each of the EPs will also feature an interpolation of one of the movements from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

The eight-song SZNZ: Spring and a corresponding merch line is available to preorder now at the Weezer webstore. A day after the EP’s release, on March 21, Weezer will stage the first of their four seasonal performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live to debut “A Little Bit of Love” live.

According to a release, Weezer — who just completed SZNZ: Spring — has not yet started work on the subsequent EPs, as they aim to record each release within its corresponding season.

SZNZ: Spring Tracklist

1. Opening Night

2. Angels on Vacation

3. A Little Bit of Love

4. The Garden of Eden

5. The Sound of Drums

6. All This Love

7. Wild at Heart

>8. Across the Meadow*

*vinyl release only