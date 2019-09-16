 Weezer on Ric Ocasek: ‘When You Were His Friend, It Was for Life’ – Rolling Stone
Weezer Honor Ric Ocasek: ‘When You Were His Friend, It Was for Life’

Late lead singer of The Cars produced three of the band’s albums, including seminal 1994 debut “The Blue Album”

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 14: Inductee Ric Ocasek of The Cars performs during the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Weezer paid tribute to Ric Ocasek (above), the singer of The Cars, who produced three of their albums and died on Sunday.

FilmMagic

Weezer paid tribute to Ric Ocasek, the former lead singer of the Cars and renowned rock producer, who helmed three of Weezer’s biggest albums, including their 1994 self-titled debut, better known as “The Blue Album.” Ocasek died Sunday at the age of 75.

“The whole Weezer family is devastated by the loss of our friend and mentor Ric Ocasek, who passed away Sunday,” the band wrote. “Ric meant so much to us. He produced three key Weezer albums, Blue, Green and 2014’s Everything [Will Be Alright in the End], and taught all of us so much about music, recording and songcraft. But more importantly he taught us that one can be in a respected position of great power and yet be absolutely humble and have the biggest sweetest heart in the industry.”

The band continued: “Ric was so kind to us, and never faltered or changed a thing either professionally or personally in the three different decades we worked with him. When you were his friend, it was for life, and he was always as generous as could be with his time and care.”

Weezer noted that Ocasek was “the only producer to have worked with all seven current and past Weezer members, and all seven love and loved working with him and hanging out with him. There is a massive hole in Weezer’s heart now. We will miss him forever, and will forever cherish the precious times we got to work and hang out with him. Rest in Peace and rock on Ric, we love you.”

