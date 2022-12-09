fbpixel
SZNZ: Winter Is Coming

Weezer Pine for Canine Companionship on New Song ‘I Want a Dog’

Track is the first from SZNZ: Winter EP, the final installment in the band's 2022-long seasonal project
Weezer Weezer

Winter is almost upon us, as evidenced by the arrival of Weezer’s “I Want a Dog,” the first single off the fourth and wintertime installment of the band’s yearlong SZNZ project.

The track is Cuomo’s ode to canine companionship, with the singer pining for a pet. But — in Cuomo fashion — the track deviates into a statement about the lack of human connection in an increasingly online world.

“I want a dog to lead me to the backyard / And fetch the ball as if he was my lifeguard / I want a dog to softly walk beside me, guide me home,” Cuomo sings. “We’re keeping score / We all are national agents / We make our deals / To try to get more famous.”

Like its Spring, Summer, and Autumn predecessors, SZNZ: Winter will arrive on the solstice marking the beginning of the season, this time Dec. 21. While full details of the SZNZ: Winter EP haven’t been announced, Cuomo previously said it would sound “sad acoustic, Elliott Smith-style for winter.”

The band was set to perform a year’s worth of EPs live during a Broadway residency in September, but the shows were canceled due to, admittedly, “low ticket sales” and “unbelievably high expenses.”

