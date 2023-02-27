Weezer Gear Up for ‘Indie Rock Roadtrip’ Tour With Modest Mouse, Spoon, Joyce Manor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Indie Rock Roadtrip, the upcoming 30-date tour from Weezer, will hit the road this summer with a cast of bands including Modest Mouse, Future Islands, Spoon, Momma, Joyce Manor, and White Reaper.

With Weezer headlining, two bands will join the lineup each night — with the exception of a stop in Gary, Indiana — from June through September. Modest Mouse will be paired with Momma, Future Islands will be paired with Joyce Manor, and Spoon will be paired with White Reaper.

The Indie Rock Roadtrip will begin on June 4 in Huntsville, Alabama and wrap on Sept. 3 in San Diego, California. In between, the bands will make stops in Austin, Minneapolis, Charlotte, Bridgeport, Toronto, Berkeley, Phoenix, Irvine, and more cities. The general ticket sale begins Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

The summer tour will support last year’s release of SZNZ, the season-themed collection of EPs Weezer shared throughout each quarter of 2022. The final project featured “Records,” “A Little Bit of Love,” and “Can’t Dance, Don’t Ask Me.”

Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip 2023 Tour Dates

June 4 – Hunstville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

June 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

June 8 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

June 11 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

June 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

June 14 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

June 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 18 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 23 – Columbia MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

June 28 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 30 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 1 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors

July 3 – Canandaigua, NY @ Costellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 4 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 9 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (no Future Islands)

July 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

July 13 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

August 20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

August 22 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 24 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

August 27 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair

August 28 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

September 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

September 2 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

September 3 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park