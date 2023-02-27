Weezer Gear Up for ‘Indie Rock Roadtrip’ Tour With Modest Mouse, Spoon, Joyce Manor
Indie Rock Roadtrip, the upcoming 30-date tour from Weezer, will hit the road this summer with a cast of bands including Modest Mouse, Future Islands, Spoon, Momma, Joyce Manor, and White Reaper.
With Weezer headlining, two bands will join the lineup each night — with the exception of a stop in Gary, Indiana — from June through September. Modest Mouse will be paired with Momma, Future Islands will be paired with Joyce Manor, and Spoon will be paired with White Reaper.
The Indie Rock Roadtrip will begin on June 4 in Huntsville, Alabama and wrap on Sept. 3 in San Diego, California. In between, the bands will make stops in Austin, Minneapolis, Charlotte, Bridgeport, Toronto, Berkeley, Phoenix, Irvine, and more cities. The general ticket sale begins Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. local time.
The summer tour will support last year’s release of SZNZ, the season-themed collection of EPs Weezer shared throughout each quarter of 2022. The final project featured “Records,” “A Little Bit of Love,” and “Can’t Dance, Don’t Ask Me.”
Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip 2023 Tour Dates
June 4 – Hunstville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
June 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
June 8 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
June 11 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
June 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
June 14 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
June 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 18 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 23 – Columbia MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
June 28 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
June 30 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 1 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors
July 3 – Canandaigua, NY @ Costellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 4 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 9 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (no Future Islands)
July 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
July 13 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
August 20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 22 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 24 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
August 27 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair
August 28 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
September 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
September 2 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater
September 3 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
