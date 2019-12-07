Weezer Enlist Kristen Bell for Video for ‘Frozen 2’ Song

Weezer have paired their Frozen II soundtrack cut “Lost in the Woods” with a music video starring actress Kristen Bell, who voices the character of Anna in the Disney animated blockbuster.

The video features Weezer, dressed in medieval garb, performing the track somewhere in the middle of the woods, with Rivers Cuomo at one point using a hanging pinecone as a microphone. Throughout the video, Cuomo is haunted by fading memories of Bell’s character.

In the film itself, “Lost in the Woods” is performed by actor Jonathan Groff; Weezer’s rendition of the Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-penned song appears during the end credits. Keeping with the wintery theme, Weezer also recently dropped their video for “California Snow.” Cuomo also contributed a new song to another animated project, Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham.

In addition to performances by the main cast, the Frozen 2 soundtrack also features artists like Panic! at the Disco (“Into the Unknown“), Aurora and Kacey Musgraves, who contributes a version of “All Is Found.”