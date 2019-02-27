See Weezer, Jimmy Fallon Sing ‘Buddy Holly’ as Barbershop Group

Weezer dusted off their power-pop anthem “Buddy Holly” on Tuesday’s Tonight Show with a comedic twist by joining Jimmy Fallon and his barbershop-style vocal group, “the Ragtime Gals,” for a late-night rendition.

All four Weezer members—frontman Rivers Cuomo, guitarist Brian Bell, bassist Scott Shriner and drummer Patrick Wilson—adopted cartoonish vocal styles for their a capella version of the 1994 hit, with everyone dressed in matching, red-green-and-yellow jackets.

Later in the show, the group played a non-jokey take on “Living in L.A.,” the latest single from their upcoming 13th LP Weezer, better known as “the Black Album.” Cuomo and Bell joined played crunchy power chords in unison, with Shriner adding high falsetto vocals, bass harmonics and funky verse fills. The track ended with some brief guitar fireworks, as Cuomo ventured into a finger-tapped wah-wah solo.

“Living in L.A.” is one of four singles Weezer have released from the Dave Sitek-produced album, along with “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” “Zombie Bastards” and “High as a Kite.” The band will promote the record on a co-headlining North American tour with Pixies that launches March 8th in Louisville, Kentucky.