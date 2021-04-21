Weezer Reflect on Metal Daydreams With ‘I Need Some of That’

Weezer have released the metal-inspired single “I Need Some of That,” off their upcoming album Van Weezer.

The track opens with steady drums and a Van Halen-esque guitar riff, as Rivers Cuomo thinks back to a simpler time as a “little punk”: “Listening to Aerosmith/Later on I will call my mom/Now I’m plugging into a Marshall stack/I can be anything I want.”

“I Need Some of That” follows the singles “Hero,” “The End of the Game,” and “Beginning of the End,” the latter of which appeared on the soundtrack for Bill & Ted Face the Music. Van Weezer arrives on May 7th on Crush Music/Atlantic Records. The album was originally slated to be released last year, but was postponed due to Covid-19. It follows OK Human, released last January.

Van Weezer is produced by engineer Suzy Shinn, her first credit as a producer. “I engineered for Jake [Sinclair] on [2016’s] White Album, and then I engineered on [2017’s] Pacific Daydream and vocal-produced [2019’s] Teal Album,” Shinn told Rolling Stone last month. “There then came a point where they were looking for a producer for Van Weezer, and they were like, ‘Should we go to this guy, this guy, or this guy?’ And Rivers was like, ‘I like working with Suzy. Why can’t we go to this girl?’”