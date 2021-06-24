Weezer Share Metal Memories With ‘I Need Some of That’ Performance on ‘Late Night’

Weezer performed their Van Weezer track, “I Need Some of That,” on Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday night.

“I Need Some of That” opens with some high-flying guitar harmonics and maintains that hair metal-inspired energy while also melding with — in classic Weezer fashion — a bit of pristine power pop. “I need some of that,” Rivers Cuomo belts on the hook, “Even if we blow up/We’re never gonna grow up/This is where it’s at.”

Weezer released Van Weezer in May. The album was supposed to arrive last year, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With that extra time, however, Weezer finished another in-the-works project, OK Human, which was released in January.

Weezer are scheduled to kick off their previously-delayed Hella Mega stadium tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy next month. The tour is slated to launch July 14th in Seattle and wrap August 25th in Commerce City, Colorado.