Weezer Deliver Piano Ballad Rendition of ‘Hero’ on ‘Fallon’

Weezer put a new spin on socially distanced late-night performances with their rendition of “Hero” on The Tonight Show Wednesday.

To start, the band transformed the riff-heavy track into a piano power ballad, led by frontman Rivers Cuomo, who appeared at his piano at home and began performing the song alone. Soon though, the TV over his shoulder flashed on and the other members of Weezer — Pat Wilson, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner — appeared on screen to provide accompaniment.

Weezer released “Hero” back in May. Although the song itself is an outcast anthem in the most classic Weezer sense, the band offered up the track as a tribute to essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Hero” is set to appear on Weezer’s next album, Van Weezer, which was supposed to arrive last month but has since been delayed due to the coronavirus. Along with “Hero,” the band has shared album tracks “The End of the Game” and “Blue Dream,” the latter of which premiered on an episode of The Simpsons.

Weezer were also forced to postpone their Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy because of COVID-19. That trek was supposed to kick off its U.S. leg in July but will now take place in 2021.