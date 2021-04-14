Weezer Play Hooky in New ‘Grapes of Wrath’ Video

Weezer are over video meeting calls in their new visual for “Grapes of Wrath.” The song appears on the group’s 14th studio album, OK Human, which arrived in January.

The Brendan Walter and Jasper Graham-directed clip opens on Rivers Cuomo, who is lamenting having to do another weekly meeting tied to the computer screen when he has a giant list of books he’d rather tackle. He opts out by adding a photo of himself in front of his computer camera. Soon, each of his bandmates — Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner — follow suit. Wilson inserts a life-sized cardboard cutout of himself into the frame, Shriner enlists a body double, and Bell taps out while leaving a balloon behind.

Meanwhile, they enjoy their time away from the screen by practicing yoga, cooking, gardening and painting, among other endeavors.

“I’m gonna rock my audible/ Headphone Grapes of Wrath,” Cuomo sings on the hook. “Drift off to oblivion/I just don’t care, I just don’t care.”

The new visual follows their previously released video for the first single from OK Human, “All My Favorite Songs.”

On Friday, Weezer will perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), which will livestream from the Walt Disney Concert Hall.