See Matt Damon, Leslie Jones Have Heated Argument About Weezer on ‘SNL’

An argument about Weezer derails a Christmas dinner in a Saturday Night Live sketch that found Leslie Jones and Matt Damon debating the merits of the long-running alternative rock band.

The fight begins after Weezer’s cover of Toto’s “Africa” is played during the dinner. “I think they’re doing some cool things right now,” Damon’s character says of Weezer, noting that the band just announced the release date for “the freaking Black Album.”

Jones’ neighbor tells Damon, “I’m just a little confused because real Weezer fans know they haven’t had a good album since Pinkerton in ’96.”

“Uh oh, looks like we have a purist in the house,” Damon shoots back.

“Weezer put out two perfect albums, ‘Blue’ and Pinkerton, and the rest is pretty corny,” Jones tells the dinner party.

“Well, that’s your opinion, but me, I’m ride or die,” Damon said, adding that “Pork and Beans” is better than “Buddy Holly.”

What ensues is an ever-escalating argument between Jones and Damon where tempers flare with each ridiculous statement made about the band. “Can we all agree that Weezer is the best band ever,” Damon asks. Jones interjected, “That became the worst band ever.” After Jones says Weezer went downhill when bassist Matt Sharp left, Damon yells that Weezer didn’t really begin until Scott Shriner joined in 2001.

Before the situation explodes, the argument is defused when another party guest admits they like Yellowcard, leading Damon to storm out of the house while singing Weezer’s “Beverly Hills” as he exits.

At press time, neither Weezer nor Rivers Cuomo have responded to the sketch on Twitter, but drummer Patrick Wilson tweeted, “Go Matt Damon!”