Weezer and Fall Out Boy Face Off Over Strippers From Hell, Bad Restaurants on ‘Family Feud’

Weezer and Fall Out Boy squared off in a game of Celebrity Family Feud that aired Sunday night, September 20th.

Because both alt-rock powerhouses are quartets, each had to bring in an extra member, with Weezer tapping producer, songwriter and regular collaborator Suzy Shinn, while Fall Out Boy enlisted comedian Seth Green. The first round got off to a goofy start with Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo exchanging what Wentz described as their first-ever hug, and which Cuomo said could very well be their last.

With that air of competition established, the two bands were presented with their first survey question, presented to 100 men, “In hell, the strippers look like who?” While Wentz buzzed first and hit the board with “ex,” it was Cuomo who won the opportunity to play for Weezer by deadpanning “mom.” Elsewhere in the episode, there was even an apt head-to-head between the two Pats of each band, Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump and Weezer drummer Patrick Wilson.

Ultimately, FOB won the chance to close out the game with “Fast Money,” although Stump failed to garner the big prize. Nevertheless, both bands ended up winning donations to the charities of their choice.

Weezer and Fall Out Boy were supposed to be on the road this summer with Green Day, but their Hella Mega trek was postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear if this episode was filmed before or during the pandemic.