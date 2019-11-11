Adam Devine Takes an Extreme Approach to Therapy in Weezer’s ‘California Snow’ Video

Actor Adam Devine tries some maniacal and ethically dubious psychotherapy techniques in the new video for Weezer’s “California Snow.”

The track appears in the new film, Spell, about an illustrator who goes to Iceland after the sudden death of his fiancée and finds himself on an increasingly supernatural — or possibly just psychological — journey. The new clip boasts footage from the film, but it also finds Spell star and director Brendan Walter (who also helmed the clip) working through his grief with a peculiar therapist played by Devine.

Over the electro pop-rock of Weezer’s “California Snow,” Devine administers some increasingly surreal and goofy treatments: He forces Walter to sing along with him in a kind of scream-therapy technique, then gets a little too close for comfort as he splays himself across Walter’s lap. By the end of the video, Devine is bare-chested playing bongos and shredding on a guitar as he guides Walter to a surely profound awakening.

Spell is set to arrive in select theaters and on-demand services November 19th. As for Weezer, the group recently shared a new song, “End of the Game,” which is expected to appear on their next album, Van Weezer, out May 2020. Next summer, Weezer will also join Green Day and Fall Out Boy for a massive summer tour that kicks off its North American leg July 17th, 2020 in Seattle.