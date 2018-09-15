Watch Weezer Cover Blink-182’s ‘All the Small Things’ at Chicago’s Riot Fest

Weezer covered Blink-182‘s “All the Small Things” during the band’s headlining set at Chicago’s Riot Fest, where Rivers Cuomo and company were filling in for the sidelined punk act.

Earlier this month, Blink-182 canceled their fall trek – including the Riot Fest gig – due to drummer Travis Barker’s medical issues. As Cuomo told the Riot Fest crowd, the band learned “All the Right Things” as a tribute to Blink-182, only to hear Young the Giant, who played before Weezer at the Chicago fest, cover the same punk-pop classic.

“But we’re gonna do it anyway, because you can never have too much Blink in your life,” Cuomo added. “Let’s see what it sounds like Weezer-style.”

Weezer’s covers-happy Riot Fest set also featured the band’s well-worn renditions of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid,” the Turtles’ “Happy Together” and a-ha’s “Take On Me” alongside the band’s surprise hit version of Toto’s “Africa.”

Weezer’s “Africa” became the band’s first Number One song ever on Billboard’s Rock Airplay Chart and their first Top 10 Hot Adult Contemporary track since 2005’s “Beverly Hills.” The cover also peaked at Number 54 on the Hot 100, the band’s best showing in 12 years.