Weezer Detail ‘The Black Album,’ Drop New Song ‘Zombie Bastards’

Weezer have shared their new song “Zombie Bastards” as well as detailed their upcoming self-titled “Black Album.” The LP – the fifth in a series of color-coded eponymous albums following their 1994 debut “Blue Album,” 2001’s “Green Album,” 2008’s “Red Album” and 2016’s “White Album” – is due out March 1st, 2019. TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek, working with Weezer for the first time, produced the “Black Album.”

Rivers Cuomo wrote the album’s songs entirely on piano, a first for a Weezer album, before the singer brought the tracks to the studio. “The Black Album” also boasts first single “Can’t Knock the Hustle.”

The “Black Album” – featuring the band doused in a black liquid on the cover – is available to preorder now in a series of bundles, including limited edition vinyl, cassette, blacklight poster, “black ice”-scented air freshener and more.

Weezer and Pixies will also reteam for a spring 2019 arena tour, hitting 22 cities beginning March 8th. The tour includes a March 12th show at New York’s Madison Square Garden that features TV on the Radio on the bill as special guest.

Weezer/Pixies Tour Dates

March 8 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

March 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 14 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

March 17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

March 19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

March 20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

March 22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

March 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

March 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

March 27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

March 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 31 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

April 5 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

April 6 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

April 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

April 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center