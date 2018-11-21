Weezer Detail ‘The Black Album,’ Drop New Song ‘Zombie Bastards’

Weezer have shared their new song “Zombie Bastards” as well as detailed their upcoming self-titled “Black Album.” The LP – the fifth in a series of color-coded eponymous albums following their 1994 debut “Blue Album,” 2001’s “Green Album,” 2008’s “Red Album” and 2016’s “White Album” – is due out March 1st, 2019. TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek, working with Weezer for the first time, produced the “Black Album.”
Rivers Cuomo wrote the album’s songs entirely on piano, a first for a Weezer album, before the singer brought the tracks to the studio. “The Black Album” also boasts first single “Can’t Knock the Hustle.”
The “Black Album” – featuring the band doused in a black liquid on the cover – is available to preorder now in a series of bundles, including limited edition vinyl, cassette, blacklight poster, “black ice”-scented air freshener and more.
Weezer and Pixies will also reteam for a spring 2019 arena tour, hitting 22 cities beginning March 8th. The tour includes a March 12th show at New York’s Madison Square Garden that features TV on the Radio on the bill as special guest.
Weezer/Pixies Tour Dates
March 8 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
March 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 14 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
March 17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
March 19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
March 20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
March 22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
March 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
March 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
March 27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
March 28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
March 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
March 31 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
April 5 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
April 6 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
April 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
April 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center
