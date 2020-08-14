 The Upcoming 'Bill & Ted' Soundtrack's Lead Single is a Weezer Song - Rolling Stone
Hear Weezer’s ‘Beginning of the End’ From ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Soundtrack

Third installment of film franchise also features music from Cold War Kids, Lamb of God and Mastodon, among others

Rivers Cuomo of the band Weezer performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Weezer's "Beginning of the End" is a high-energy romp that sets the tone for upcoming film, 'Bill & Ted Face the Music.'

Leo Correa/AP

What better way to celebrate the first Bill & Ted movie in 29 years than with a band that took the Nineties by storm?

“My head is spinning, it’s the beginning of the end,” Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo sings in the hook of just-released song “Beginning of the End.” The band whipped up the new tune for the third installment of the franchise — aptly titled Bill & Ted Face the Music — which United Artists Releasing will release on August 28th. Record label 10K Projects will drop the soundtrack on the same day.

Actors Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves first became time-traveling heroes as the lovable oafs Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan upon the 1989 release of cult classic Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Its sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, arrived in 1991. In Face the Music, visitors from the future task the duo with creating a song that will save the world and life as we know it. Famous musicians — including Dave Grohl, Kid Cudi and Arcade Fire’s Win Butler — make appearances along the way.

Weezer is just one of a few notable names on the track list, which features the likes of Cold War Kids, Lamb of God, and Mastodon, as well as Wyld Stallyns — Winter and Reeves’ fictional band from the film franchise. Weezer also gave Billy Joel a writing credit for “Beginning of the End,” which borrows from Joel’s “The Longest Time.” During an online chat, Cuomo explained that it was “just a clearance thing.” He pointed out that these kinds of credits have become common in recent years, before adding,”I don’t think Billy Joel’s written a song since the Nineties.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music, the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Track List
1. “Lost in Time” – Big Black Delta
2. “Big Red Balloon” – Alec Wigdahl
3. “Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)” – Weezer
4. “Story of Our Lives” – Cold War Kids
5. “Rufus Lives” – Mastodon
6. “Circuits of Time” –  Big Black Delta
7. “Darkest Night” – POORSTACY
8. “The Death Of Us” – Lamb Of God
9. “Breaker” – FIDLAR
10. “Leave Me Alone” – Culture Wars
11. “Right Where You Belong” – Blame My Youth
12. “Face the Music” – Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)
13. “That Which Binds Us Through Time: the Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of the Meaning of Meaning, Part 1” – Wyld Stallyns

In This Article: Movie, Rivers Cuomo, Soundtrack, Weezer

