Hear Weezer’s ‘Beginning of the End’ From ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Soundtrack

What better way to celebrate the first Bill & Ted movie in 29 years than with a band that took the Nineties by storm?

“My head is spinning, it’s the beginning of the end,” Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo sings in the hook of just-released song “Beginning of the End.” The band whipped up the new tune for the third installment of the franchise — aptly titled Bill & Ted Face the Music — which United Artists Releasing will release on August 28th. Record label 10K Projects will drop the soundtrack on the same day.

Actors Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves first became time-traveling heroes as the lovable oafs Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan upon the 1989 release of cult classic Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Its sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, arrived in 1991. In Face the Music, visitors from the future task the duo with creating a song that will save the world and life as we know it. Famous musicians — including Dave Grohl, Kid Cudi and Arcade Fire’s Win Butler — make appearances along the way.

Weezer is just one of a few notable names on the track list, which features the likes of Cold War Kids, Lamb of God, and Mastodon, as well as Wyld Stallyns — Winter and Reeves’ fictional band from the film franchise. Weezer also gave Billy Joel a writing credit for “Beginning of the End,” which borrows from Joel’s “The Longest Time.” During an online chat, Cuomo explained that it was “just a clearance thing.” He pointed out that these kinds of credits have become common in recent years, before adding,”I don’t think Billy Joel’s written a song since the Nineties.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music, the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Track List

1. “Lost in Time” – Big Black Delta

2. “Big Red Balloon” – Alec Wigdahl

3. “Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)” – Weezer

4. “Story of Our Lives” – Cold War Kids

5. “Rufus Lives” – Mastodon

6. “Circuits of Time” – Big Black Delta

7. “Darkest Night” – POORSTACY

8. “The Death Of Us” – Lamb Of God

9. “Breaker” – FIDLAR

10. “Leave Me Alone” – Culture Wars

11. “Right Where You Belong” – Blame My Youth

12. “Face the Music” – Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)

13. “That Which Binds Us Through Time: the Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of the Meaning of Meaning, Part 1” – Wyld Stallyns