Read Next RS Recommends: Score a Pair of Sony Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $98
Weezer Rip Through Lovestruck Rocker ‘All the Good Ones’ on ‘Fallon’

Track appears on group’s latest album, Van Weezer

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Weezer performed their new song, “All the Good Ones,” on The Tonight Show Monday, May 10th.

The track, which appears on the rock outfit’s latest album, Van Weezer, boasts stomping drums and crunching power chords, while guitarist Brian Bell gets to throw in some dazzling hair metal-style guitar tricks as well. Rivers Cuomo, meanwhile, sings about being gobsmacked by a new crush, belting, “She plays for all the marbles/Her Nietzsche books are conversation starters/And damn, I think I loved her from the first sight.”

Weezer released Van Weezer last Friday, May 7th. It was supposed to be released last year, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With that extra time, Weezer was able to finish another in-the-works project as well, OK Human, which was released in January.

In July, Weezer are scheduled to kick off the Hella Mega stadium tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy. That run was also postponed last year because of the pandemic but is now slated to start July 14th in Seattle and wrap August 25th in Commerce City, Colorado.

