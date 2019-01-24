Weezer Follow ‘Africa’ With Surprise Covers LP, ‘The Teal Album’

Eight months after scoring a surprise hit with their fan-demanded rendition of Toto’s “Africa,” Weezer surprise-released a full covers LP, Weezer (The Teal Album). The record is out now via Crush Music/Atlantic Records and available via iTunes, Spotify and other digital retailers.

The Teal Album – which arrives weeks before Weezer (The Black Album), the alt-rock band’s 13th set of original material – features songs they performed on their summer 2018 tour, including a-ha’s “Take on Me” and the Turtles’ “Happy Together.” The LP spans Eighties pop (Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean”), vintage metal (Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”), art-rock (Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky”), classic soul (Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me”), Nineties R&B (TLC’s “No Scrubs”) and, naturally, “Africa.”

The Dave Sitek-produced Black Album, out March 1st, includes the previously issued cuts “Can’t Knock the Hustle” and “Zombie Bastards.” Weezer will promote the LP with a spring U.S. tour with the Pixies that launches March 8th in Louisville, Kentucky; the joint trek wraps April 12th in Las Vegas, Nevada, followed by a slot at Coachella and a run of international dates.

Weezer – Weezer (The Teal Album) Track List

1. “Africa” (Toto)

2. “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” (Tears for Fears)

3. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” (The Eurythmics)

4. “Take On Me” (a-ha)

5. “Happy Together” (The Turtles)

6. “Paranoid” (Black Sabbath)

7. “Mr. Blue Sky” (Electric Light Orchestra)

8. “No Scrubs” (TLC)

9. “Billie Jean” (Michael Jackson)

10. “Stand By Me” (Ben E. King)