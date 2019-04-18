The Weeknd Sings About Snow (Not Cocaine) and the Iron Throne on ‘Power is Power’

Let’s get a few things out of the way about “Power is Power,” the first single from the Game of Thrones soundtrack, For the Throne. The Weeknd doesn’t compare Daenerys Targaryen’s hair to cocaine. Travis Scott avoids saying “it’s lit” after a punchline about dragons. SZA is, well… SZA.

The secret power of “Power is Power” is the lengths each artist goes to avoid their usual musical tendencies. What if you had three of the most popular artists in the world avoid what made them popular, and let them sing about the magical fantasy realm depicted in the A Song of Ice and Fire series? It’s an unquestionably bad idea, but the resulting is an unlikely potential hit, a so-bad-it’s-good kind of masterpiece.

Operatic, melodramatic and pulsating, “Power is Power” is one long spoiler alert for those that haven’t been watching the adventures of Jon Snow to date. The song tracks the death (“The knife in my heart couldn’t slow me down”) and resurrection (“I rise from my scars, nothing hurts me now’) of everyone’s favorite former bastard turned rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

By the end of the three minute and thirty second track, each artist makes a convincing case that Jon Snow aka Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch aka Warden in the North aka King of the North aka Aegon Targaryen is the unstoppable force destined to win out at the conclusion of the series. The Weeknd calls Jon “the one,” while mentioning the throne is indeed heavy. Travis Scott throws a wrench in the Jon prediction when he mentions the crown would never be too heavy for a queen. The sentiment makes sense considering “power is power,” is an infamous quote from Cersei Lannister (the current rule of Westeros). Then again Travis also raps “Ain’t no knife, dagger, bullet that can do it,” before ad-libbing bullet sounds — it’s possible he’s watching a completely different show than the rest of us.

For the Throne will be released on April 26th.