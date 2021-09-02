The Weeknd Celebrates ‘Beauty Behind the Madness’ Anniversary With Alternate ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ Video

The Weeknd has released an alternate video for “Can’t Feel My Face,” in honor of the sixth anniversary of Beauty Behind the Madness.

Whereas the original video featured Abel Tesfaye performing the track to a club before he’s engulfed in flames, the alternate clip simply shows the singer and a woman on a night out. They dance in sweaty clubs, take cab rides, and wander around the city to the druggy R&B hit.

On Wednesday, Showtime announced a documentary on the Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime performance, which took place earlier this year. The film arrives on September 24th.

“This documentary is a unique glimpse into the passion, work, and cinematic mindset that went into the creation of the show,” Tesfaye said. “It extends the narrative for fans and viewers who like to get lost in how the historic show we all grow up watching is built.”

The Weeknd released “Take My Breath” last month, his first new music since 2020’s After Hours.