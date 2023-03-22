Wednesday Drop Hallucinogenic, Tour-Inspired Video for ‘TV in the Gas Pump’

Life on the road seems equal parts nightmare-ish and dull in Wednesday’s new video for “TV in the Gas Pump.” The clip, directed by Lewis Dahm, showcases a digital, Sims-like world where things in the mundane landscape suddenly combust into flame.

“This is the first song I’ve written about being on the road, and I really just wanted to collect all that imagery you ingest on tour,” singer Karly Hartzman explained in a statement. “A few images that made it in the song include: the never ending gas station stops that blend together and the dystopian gas pump advertisements, a stressful experience in a Panera bread, and a story of coming up from taking what you thought was a micro-dose of shrooms in a Dollar General.”

Dahm added, “This video is a result of Karly’s sicko vision of the Arresting Beauty of the American South. That vision was digitized by local freak-on-a-leash Lewis Dahm.”

“TV in the Gas Pump” is the most recent single off Wednesday’s upcoming album, Rat Saw God, out April 7 via Dead Oceans. The Asheville, North Carolina indie rock group has so far released a few songs off the LP, including “Bath County.”

After releasing Rat Saw God, Wednesday will embark on a lengthy tour in support of the album. The first leg kicks off April 26 at the Earl in Atlanta and wraps May 21 at Basement East in Nashville. A second North American leg launches June 15 at the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, North Carolina, and wraps July 1 with a homecoming show in Asheville.

The band will also host Mr. Rat’s Flea Market, a one-day makers market and art show curated by Wednesday, at Ridgewood, NY’s TV Eye on April 8. The event is 18+ and free to attend with RSVP.