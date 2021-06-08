The Weather Station Announces 2021-2022 Tour

Tamara Lindeman, who performs under the name the Weather Station, will be hitting the road this year in support of her latest album Ignorance, released in January.
After a July set at Quebec’s Le Festif, the tour will officially kick off September 3rd at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee. The Weather Station will play shows throughout the United States and her native Canada during the fall and winter, with a final North American show in Chicago on February 25th, 2022.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Spotify Fans First presale will precede general onsale.
The tour will mark Lindeman’s first in-person live shows since the pandemic and the release of Ignorance; in March, she performed several songs from the new album on CBS This Morning‘s “Saturday Sessions.” Lindeman also spoke to Rolling Stone about how Ignorance addresses climate change, as part of the Covering Climate Now series this past spring.
“You’re not expecting to have climate come into it,” she said of music and pop culture. “But I would make the very strong argument that that’s wrong. Every conversation is about climate, on some level. For me to drag it into the conversation is something I can do.”
The Weather Station 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates
July 24 – Baie St. Paul, QC @ Le Festif
September 3 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
September 9 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag
September 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
September 12 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
November 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
November 13 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
November 15 – Calgary, AB @ The National Music Centre
November 16 – Edmonton, AB @ Station on Jasper
November 18 – Saskatoon, SK @ The Broadway Theatre
November 19 – Regina, SK @ The Artesian on 13th
November 20 – Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Centre
November 26 – Montreal QC @ La Sala Rossa
November 27 – Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw
December 4 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth
January 26, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
January 28, 2022 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
January 29, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
January 30, 2022 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
February 1, 2022 – Carrboro, NC @ The Arts Center
February 2, 2022 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
February 3, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
February 4, 2022 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
February 5, 2022 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
February 7, 2022 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
February 8, 2022 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN at ACL Live
February 12, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
February 13, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
February 15, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
February 17, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
February 19, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
February 21, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
February 23, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
February 24, 2022 – Madison, WI @ High Noon
February 25, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall