The Weather Station Announces 2021-2022 Tour

Tamara Lindeman, who performs under the name the Weather Station, will be hitting the road this year in support of her latest album Ignorance, released in January.

After a July set at Quebec’s Le Festif, the tour will officially kick off September 3rd at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee. The Weather Station will play shows throughout the United States and her native Canada during the fall and winter, with a final North American show in Chicago on February 25th, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Spotify Fans First presale will precede general onsale.

The tour will mark Lindeman’s first in-person live shows since the pandemic and the release of Ignorance; in March, she performed several songs from the new album on CBS This Morning‘s “Saturday Sessions.” Lindeman also spoke to Rolling Stone about how Ignorance addresses climate change, as part of the Covering Climate Now series this past spring.

“You’re not expecting to have climate come into it,” she said of music and pop culture. “But I would make the very strong argument that that’s wrong. Every conversation is about climate, on some level. For me to drag it into the conversation is something I can do.”

The Weather Station 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates

July 24 – Baie St. Paul, QC @ Le Festif

September 3 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

September 9 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

September 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

September 12 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

November 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

November 13 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

November 15 – Calgary, AB @ The National Music Centre

November 16 – Edmonton, AB @ Station on Jasper

November 18 – Saskatoon, SK @ The Broadway Theatre

November 19 – Regina, SK @ The Artesian on 13th

November 20 – Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Centre

November 26 – Montreal QC @ La Sala Rossa

November 27 – Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw

December 4 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth

January 26, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

January 28, 2022 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

January 29, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

January 30, 2022 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

February 1, 2022 – Carrboro, NC @ The Arts Center

February 2, 2022 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

February 3, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

February 4, 2022 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

February 5, 2022 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

February 7, 2022 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

February 8, 2022 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN at ACL Live

February 12, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

February 13, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

February 15, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

February 17, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

February 19, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

February 21, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

February 23, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

February 24, 2022 – Madison, WI @ High Noon

February 25, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall