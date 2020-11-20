 Hear 'Wear Your Crown' From Ryan Murphy's 'The Prom' Soundtrack - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Morgan Wallen Puts His Wild Lifestyle on Display in New Song 'Livin' the Dream'
Home Music Music News

Hear ‘Wear Your Crown’ From Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Prom’ Soundtrack

Music from Netflix film based on Broadway musical will be released December 4th

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE PROM (L to R) MERYL STREEP as DEE DEE ALLEN,JAMES CORDEN as BARRY GLICKMAN in THE PROM. Cr. MELINDA SUE GORDON/NETFLIX © 2020

THE PROM (L to R) MERYL STREEP as DEE DEE ALLEN, JAMES CORDEN as BARRY GLICKMAN in THE PROM.

MELINDA SUE GORDON/NETFLIX

Netflix and Sony Music Masterworks have announced the release date for The Prom (Music From the Netflix Film), the soundtrack for Ryan Murphy’s cinematic Broadway adaptation of the same name. The album will be available digitally on December 4th and on CD on December 18th, following the film’s release date on December 11th only on Netflix.

The soundtrack for The Prom includes all 16 songs from the original musical written by Matthew Sklar with lyrics by Chad Beguelin, each newly recorded by the film’s cast including Meryl StreepJames Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, and Jo Ellen Pellman. Adam Anders and Peer Astromboth long-time collaborators of Murphy who previously created the award-winning music on Glee and American Horror Story, have joined the songwriting team for the film soundtrack.

“This soundtrack is a moment for everybody to dance together all over the globe,” Murphy said. “It feels like a worldwide celebration of an idea and a hope for a different kind of world.”

To accompany the announcement, the soundtrack is available for preorder Friday, and you can hear the new original track “Wear Your Crown,” available on all streaming services.

The Prom (Music from the Netflix Film) Tracklist

1. Changing Lives – Meryl Streep, James Corden, The Prom Ensemble
2. Changing Lives (Reprise) – Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells
3. Just Breathe – Jo Ellen Pellman
4. It’s Not About Me – Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Chamberlin, Keegan-Michael Key, Jo Ellen Pellman, Kerry Washington, The Prom Ensemble
5. Dance With You – Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose
6. The Acceptance Song – Andrew Rannells, Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, The Prom Ensemble
7. You Happened – Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Nico Greetham, The Prom Ensemble
8. We Look to You – Keegan-Michael Key
9. Tonight Belongs to You – Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Kerry Washington, Logan Riley, Sofia Deler, The Prom Ensemble
10. Tonight Belongs to You (Reprise) – Jo Ellen Pellman
11. Zazz – Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman
12. The Lady’s Improving – Meryl Streep
13. Alyssa Greene – Ariana DeBose
14. Love Thy Neighbor – Andrew Rannells, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Sofia Deler, The Prom Ensemble
15. Barry Is Going to Prom – James Corden
16. Unruly Heart – Jo Ellen Pellman, The Prom Ensemble
17. It’s Time to Dance – Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Meryl Streep, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Kevin Chamberlin, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, The Prom Ensemble
18. Wear Your Crown – Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, Jo Ellen Pellman, Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman
19. Simply Love – James Corden

In This Article: James Corden, Meryl Streep, Ryan Murphy

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.