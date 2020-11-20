Hear ‘Wear Your Crown’ From Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Prom’ Soundtrack

Netflix and Sony Music Masterworks have announced the release date for The Prom (Music From the Netflix Film), the soundtrack for Ryan Murphy’s cinematic Broadway adaptation of the same name. The album will be available digitally on December 4th and on CD on December 18th, following the film’s release date on December 11th only on Netflix.

The soundtrack for The Prom includes all 16 songs from the original musical written by Matthew Sklar with lyrics by Chad Beguelin, each newly recorded by the film’s cast including Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, and Jo Ellen Pellman. Adam Anders and Peer Astrom, both long-time collaborators of Murphy who previously created the award-winning music on Glee and American Horror Story, have joined the songwriting team for the film soundtrack.

“This soundtrack is a moment for everybody to dance together all over the globe,” Murphy said. “It feels like a worldwide celebration of an idea and a hope for a different kind of world.”

To accompany the announcement, the soundtrack is available for preorder Friday, and you can hear the new original track “Wear Your Crown,” available on all streaming services.

The Prom (Music from the Netflix Film) Tracklist

1. Changing Lives – Meryl Streep, James Corden, The Prom Ensemble

2. Changing Lives (Reprise) – Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells

3. Just Breathe – Jo Ellen Pellman

4. It’s Not About Me – Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Chamberlin, Keegan-Michael Key, Jo Ellen Pellman, Kerry Washington, The Prom Ensemble

5. Dance With You – Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose

6. The Acceptance Song – Andrew Rannells, Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, The Prom Ensemble

7. You Happened – Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Nico Greetham, The Prom Ensemble

8. We Look to You – Keegan-Michael Key

9. Tonight Belongs to You – Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Kerry Washington, Logan Riley, Sofia Deler, The Prom Ensemble

10. Tonight Belongs to You (Reprise) – Jo Ellen Pellman

11. Zazz – Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman

12. The Lady’s Improving – Meryl Streep

13. Alyssa Greene – Ariana DeBose

14. Love Thy Neighbor – Andrew Rannells, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Sofia Deler, The Prom Ensemble

15. Barry Is Going to Prom – James Corden

16. Unruly Heart – Jo Ellen Pellman, The Prom Ensemble

17. It’s Time to Dance – Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Meryl Streep, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Kevin Chamberlin, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, The Prom Ensemble

18. Wear Your Crown – Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, Jo Ellen Pellman, Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman

19. Simply Love – James Corden