We Came as Romans Singer Kyle Pavone Dead at 28

Kyle Pavone, vocalist in the Michigan metalcore band We Came as Romans, has died at the age of 28. No cause of death was revealed.

We Came as Romans confirmed Pavone’s death on social media. “Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing,” the band wrote.

“We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent. In lieu of flowers, we will be providing information regarding charity donations this coming week. The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief.”

Pavone’s band mates added the “Promise Me” song lyric, “Will I Be Remembered or Will I Be Lost in Loving Eyes?”; the lyric also marked one of Pavone’s final tweets, which he sent on August 18th.

Pavone joined We Came as Romans in 2008 as vocalist and keyboardist. Together, the band recorded five albums, most recently 2017’s Cold Like War. Their 2013 LP Tracing Back Roots peaked at Number Eight on the Billboard 200. We Came as Romans were scheduled to begin a tour in support of Bullet for My Valentine in September.

TMZ reports that Pavone was transported to a Michigan hospital on August 19th and pronounced dead Saturday morning. Cause of death remained unknown pending an autopsy.

Pavone’s band mate Joshua Moore added on Instagram, “The craziest, goofiest, most funny and lovable kid. I miss you so much.”





